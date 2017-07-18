All Rise: Yankees’ Aaron Judge Accused Of Being Closet Red Sox Fan

Share this:

Most Red Sox fans would love nothing more than to see Aaron Judge in a Boston uniform. And now, their wish has been granted.

Well, sort of.

A photo recently emerged on Twitter that shows a man, who sure looks a lot like the New York Yankees rookie slugger, wearing a Red Sox T-shirt. We can’t state with absolute certainty that this is Judge, but it seems like the real deal.

Aaron Judge is a Red Sox fan bwahaaa #loveit pic.twitter.com/bq4WyiXKvR — shortiestack (@StackYah) July 17, 2017

Obviously, this means Judge is bound for Boston once he becomes a free agent in 2023, at which point he’ll begin his quest to shatter all of Ted Williams’ team records.

Maybe in the meantime Judge can work on his addition to the Red Sox outfield’s “win, dance, repeat” celebration.