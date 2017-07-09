Amanda Nunes Apologizes For UFC 213 Withdrawal, Vows Rescheduled Fight

Share this:

Amanda Nunes issued an apology while the UFC 213 band played on without her Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The women’s bantamweight champion issued her public statement after her fight-day withdrawal from the UFC 213 main event and vowed her title bout against Valentina Shevchenko would be rescheduled.

Sorry to all my true fans. The fight will be rescheduled and I will be back at 100%. 🦁 Essa luta vai ser remarcada e estarei 100% pic.twitter.com/8WEttqMUgM — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 9, 2017

Problem is, no one has explicitly said the fight will be rescheduled, and UFC president Dana White didn’t seem too pleased with Nunes. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images