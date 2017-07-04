Andrew Benintendi Excited To Deliver Game-Winning Hit For Red Sox

Share this:

The Texas Rangers elected to face Andrew Benintendi instead of Dustin Pedroia with the game on the line Monday night, and they paid the price.

The Rangers and Boston Red Sox were tied in the 11th inning, when Texas intentionally walked Pedroia to face Benintendi with the bases loaded and one out. Benintendi dumped a two-run single over the head of Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus to give the Red Sox a 7-5 victory at Globe Life Park.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images