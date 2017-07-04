Red Sox Final

Andrew Benintendi Excited To Deliver Game-Winning Hit For Red Sox

by on Tue, Jul 4, 2017 at 1:19AM
1,620

The Texas Rangers elected to face Andrew Benintendi instead of Dustin Pedroia with the game on the line Monday night, and they paid the price.

The Rangers and Boston Red Sox were tied in the 11th inning, when Texas intentionally walked Pedroia to face Benintendi with the bases loaded and one out. Benintendi dumped a two-run single over the head of Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus to give the Red Sox a 7-5 victory at Globe Life Park.

To hear what Benintendi had to say about the hit, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN