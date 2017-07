Rafael Devers, one of the Boston Red Sox’s top prospects, was promoted to the Major Leagues on Sunday.

Andrew Benintendi, who’s enjoying a fine rookie season in the Red Sox outfield, was in a similar situation last year when he was called up during a playoff race.

Check out what Benintendi had to say about Devers in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images