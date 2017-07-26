Red Sox First Pitch

Andrew Benintendi Previews New Teammate Rafael Devers’ Red Sox Debut

by on Tue, Jul 25, 2017 at 11:01PM
If anyone knows what Rafael Devers must be feeling heading into his Major League Baseball debut, it’s Andrew Benintendi.

Like Devers, Benintendi played in his first game for the Boston Red Sox last season in Seattle, and that was after a quick rise through the minor leagues. So, what kind of advice does the left fielder have for the new Sox third baseman before he takes the field at Safeco Field on Tuesday night?

Hear what Benintendi had to say about his new teammate’s major league debut in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

NESN Team

