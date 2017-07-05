Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox Catching Fire Before MLB All-Star Break

Share this:

Andrew Benintendi had a monster night Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder went 5-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs in the Sox’s 11-4 win at Globe Life Park.

The Red Sox now have won six games in a row, and Benintendi has tallied eight RBIs over the past two games.

After the game, Benintendi praised his teammates for putting him in a position to succeed when he comes to the plate.

