Andrew Benintendi’s Mishap Highlights Difficulties Green Monster Presents

Share this:

Tweet







Playing left field at Fenway Park is no easy task, and Andrew Benintendi still is learning how to master the position.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder fell victim to the Green Monster in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. After Kendrys Morales laced a ball off the wall, Benintendi misplayed the Monster, allowing an extra run to score.

The run proved to be costly, as the Red Sox eventually fell to the Blue Jays 4-3.

But Benintendi certainly isn’t the first outfielder to have difficulty in left field. As NESN’s Jim Rice and former Red Sox fan favorite Jonny Gomes noted after the game, it takes ample practice and experience to get a hold of the position.

To hear Rice and Gomes give a lesson on how to play the Monster, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images