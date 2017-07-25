Andrew Hawkins Ends Patriots Career, Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Andrew Hawkins’ career with the New England Patriots has ended before it really began. And he won’t be looking for a new team.

The 31-year-old wide receiver announced Tuesday via Uninterrupted that he’s retiring from the NFL after six seasons.

“After OTAs and through summer training, my body just didn’t respond and wasn’t feeling the way it should going into camp,”Hawkins said. “Basically, it just started breaking down on me.”

Hawkins signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in May.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 through 2013. He played the next three campaigns for the Cleveland Browns.

Hawkins ends his career with 209 receptions for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns over 74 games.

