Andy Murray Unamused By Reporter’s Mistake On Sam Querrey Question

Andy Murray is sick of reporters forgetting about Venus and Serena Willams.

The No. 1 men’s tennis player lost to American Sam Querrey in five sets Wednesday in their Wimbledon quarterfinal matchup, so he already wasn’t in the best mood for his post-match press conference. So, when a reporter started a question by incorrectly stating that Querrey was the first American to reach the semifinals in a major tournament since 2009, Murray was quick to point out his error.

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr — Jamie (@_JamieMac_) July 12, 2017

Most of the U.S.’s success in the women’s circuit has come from Serena Williams, who since 2009 has made it to (at least) the semifinals four times at the Australian Open, three times at the French Open, four times at Wimbledon and six times at the U.S. Open. Her older sister, Venus, has been to the semifinals once each at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, and American women have been successful Down Under in general, with Sloane Stephens (2013), Madison Keys (2015) and Coco Vandeweghe (2016) each reaching the semis at the Australian Open in the last eight years.

This isn’t the first time Murray has had to defend Williams, who remains No. 4 despite taking the rest of the season off while she expects her first child, either. The Scotsman had to remind a reporter at the 2016 Rio Olympics that both Williams sisters had more gold medals than him and he supported equal pay for men’s and women’s tennis players after some controversial comments from Novak Djokovic last March.

