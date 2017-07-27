Antonio Brown Shows Up To Camp In Classic Rolls-Royce; James Harrison One-Ups Him

The first day of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp turned into a car show.

Training camp essentially is the first big media event of the NFL season, and because fans are invited, too, it’s not uncommon for players to have some fun and show up in cars that likely don’t leave their garages very often. And Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took it to another level Thursday, showing up in a classic convertible complete with an old-timey driver.

Antonio Brown bringing the show to training camp, classic style. pic.twitter.com/GQGcIwEDxi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

But, if you can believe it, linebacker James Harrison one-upped Brown and showed up in a much larger (and louder) vehicle.

And then James Harrison steals Antonio Brown's shine, pulls up in this. https://t.co/BaRIXRbRQ3 pic.twitter.com/xWDbWpGK5y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

It’s unclear if the firefighters let Harrison drive the truck all the way from the station, but he did hop out of the driver’s seat after pulling into the parking lot.

If the Steelers play with as much style on the field as they do off it, they should have no problem coasting through the 2017 season.