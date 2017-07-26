Red Sox Gameday Live

Are Red Sox Concerned With Overusing Chris Sale In Second Half Of 2017?

by on Wed, Jul 26, 2017 at 3:43PM
Should the Boston Red Sox be concerned of overusing southpaw Chris Sale in the second half of the 2017 major league season?

In recent years, the Red Sox’s ace hasn’t been as effective in the second half of the season as the first.

Compared to Sale’s career record of 59-22 and 2.74 ERA before the All-Star break, the left-hander is 27-32 with a 3.22 ERA after the All-Star break in eight seasons.

