Aron Baynes Already Settling Into Boston And Enjoying Summer Weather

Aron Baynes seems to be enjoying his new home already.

The center agreed to a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics, and he apparently is getting a jump start on exploring the city. Baynes tweeted a photo of himself hanging out near Boston’s downtown waterfront Saturday, and he looked pretty happy to be relaxing in the (currently) nice weather.

Baynes is lucky to be getting his first taste of living in Boston in July, as it’ll be a different story once the NBA season starts. However, the 30-year-old New Zealand native did spend the last two seasons in Detroit with the Pistons, so he should be A-OK.

Oh, and if you have any local food recommendations for Baynes, he’s looking for those, too.