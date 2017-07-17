Aston Martin Says Track-Only Valkyrie Could Be As Fast As F1 Car

Share this:

Tweet







The more information we learn about Aston Martin’s upcoming Valkyrie, the less we actually believe.

Aston Martin vice president David King recently told Motor1.com that a track-only version of the hypercar could be capable of posting lap times on par with those of Formula One cars. The British manufacturer already has confirmed that it will produce 150 road-going Valkyries and “a smaller number” of track specials.

“Even the road car is going to be extraordinarily fast on a track in the right hands,” King said. “Certainly for the track version we’re into lap times approaching Formula One lap times. That’s definitely within sight.”

Aston Martin’s CEO Andy Palmer in June 2016 claimed the Adrian Newey-designed road car will be able to lap Silverstone Circuit “as quick as or quicker than an F1 or LMP1 car.” Considering the Valkyrie reportedly will have 1,130 horsepower, weight less than a Mazda MX-5 and has a body that clearly was designed to produce downforce, it very well could.

It’s unheard of for anything that isn’t a purpose-built race car to rival the pace of an F1 car. But if Aston Martin can achieve its desired level of performance for the road car, the sky is the limit once it has no regulations to adhere to.

Thumbnail photo via Aston Martin