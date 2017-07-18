Audi Ad In China Compares Women To Preowned Cars, Sparks Backlash

Share this:

Commercials, such as Pepsi’s ad featuring Kendall Jenner, aren’t always received the way advertisers intend for them to be. In the case of a recent Audi advertisement, though, we don’t understand how the makers of the commercial could’ve expected consumers to view it in a positive light.

Audi is receiving backlash online after it recently aired an advertisement in China that essentially compared women to secondhand vehicles, according to The Washington Post.

The ad showed a man and a woman preparing to say their vows before the groom’s mother interrupts the ceremony and begins “inspecting” the bride. Afterward she gave her son a thumbs-up, but then the mother-in-law stared at the bride’s chest, which she quickly covered, before the commercial cut to a clip of an Audi.

While the car is still on screen a male voice reportedly said in Mandarin, “an important decision must be made carefully.”

Audi reportedly said it’s looking into the commercial, but hasn’t yet released a statement about whether it will continue to air the spot. Either way, though, the damage is done.

There has been so much backlash to the commercial in China that a page has been dedicated to it on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

