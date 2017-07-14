‘Bad Lip Reading’ Of Mayweather-McGregor Trash Talk Is Hysterically SFW

Share this:

Tweet







Just about the only issue with these Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. press conferences is you need to keep the volume down in most situations.

Thankfully, there’s an alternative.

The folks over at “Bad Lip Reading,” who really need no introduction at this point, posted their SFW version of the profanity-laden trash talk Friday morning. As you might expect, the results are hilarious.

If “Watch Out Rinoldo” isn’t already blowing up the airwaves, it’s only a matter of time.

Given the amount of material these two fighters are providing, it’s a safe bet there are more “Bad Lip Readings” to come.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images