Bedgear Keeping Red Sox Well-Rested During Grueling 162-Game Season

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





The Boston Red Sox have played 67 innings over the last five days but the players are feeling well rested thanks to Bedgear.

Bedgear is the official performance bedding partner of the Red Sox and have built a custom sleep room inside the clubhouse at Fenway Park that allows the players to rest and recover in between games.

Bedgear’s Holly Adorno joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday to talk about Bedgear’s performance products and the partnership with the Red Sox.

To hear what Adorno said, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.