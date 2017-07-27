New England Patriots

Between The Tackles: What We Learned On Day 1 Of Patriots Training Camp

by on Thu, Jul 27, 2017 at 3:57PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots opened training camp Thursday, and NESN.com’s Between The Tackles crew was on hand for the first practice of the summer.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed everything they observed at the Patriots’ training camp opener, including whether they’ve seen a drop-off from quarterback Tom Brady. They also discussed early training camp standouts, David Harris’ potential role with the team, what to expect from Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, highlighted which players have the most to prove and much more.

Watch the full show in the video above.

