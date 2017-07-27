Bill Belichick Already In Midseason Form With ‘InstantFace’ Reference

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick apparently didn’t spend his offseason learning the ins and outs of social media.

The New England Patriots head coach was in midseason form Thursday before the team’s first training camp practice of 2017. Not only was he his usual stoic self while answering questions from the media. He also referenced “InstantFace” — which, you know, doesn’t exist — during an exchange with a reporter.

The reporter asked Belichick whether there would be any new faces at practice, as the coach mentioned Wednesday there might be a roster update before everyone took the field. Belichick, with a smirk, turned to Stacey James, the Patriots’ vice president of media relations, and said, “Yeah, can we get on that?”

The lighthearted request drew a few chuckles from those in attendance, but Belichick wasn’t done. When the reporter playfully informed him he owned the floor at that moment, meaning he could verbally convey the roster moves, Belichick responded with one of his trademark social media flubs.

“Yeah, we’ll get it all to you before practice,” Belichick said. “Don’t want you to miss anything on InstantFace. Better hurry up and get it out there. I’m sure there’s a lot of people that have got to get their day started.”

It’s fairly obvious that Belichick, who’s been referencing fake social media platforms for years, is just trolling everyone at this point. But whatever. Thursday’s “InstantFace” joke is sign that it’s already business as usual in Foxboro, which certainly isn’t a bad thing when you’re talking about a team with five Super Bowl wins since 2001.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images