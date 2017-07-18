Bill Belichick’s Crazy Family Tree Includes Hugh Hefner, Clint Eastwood

Share this:

Tweet







Bill Belichick’s coaching tree is interesting, but it pales in comparison to his family tree, which features several prominent figures who helped shape American culture as we know it.

Amateur genealogist Jim McNiff recently dug deep into Belichick’s ancestry and discovered that the New England Patriots head coach has ties to “Playboy” founder Hugh Hefner, actor Clint Eastwood, business titan Warren Buffett, singer Harry Chapin, astronaut Alan Shepard and presidents Grover Cleveland and William Taft, among others, according to The Boston Globe.

The whole breakdown is worth a read. While it’s long been known that Belichick is the grandson of Slavic immigrants on his father’s side, the article from The Boston Globe details his mother’s roots, which trace back to the birth of the United States.

McNiff, who delivered a book version of his Belichick findings to the home of the coach’s son, Steve, back in early June, reportedly hasn’t heard back from either men, but it’s interesting to know the same guy who’s led the Patriots to so much success over the years also happens to be tied to many other influential figures, even if it took some extensive research to realize the connections.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images