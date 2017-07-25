Bill Belichick’s High School Yearbook Photo Shows He Was Destined For Greatness

Yes, Bill Belichick always has been so serious.

Sports Illustrated on Tuesday used Twitter to share a photo of the New England Patriots head coach’s high-school yearbook entry from his senior year. Belichick graduated from Annapolis (Md.) High School in 1970, and here’s how he presented himself to the world at large.

📷: Bill Belichick's high school senior yearbook photo and quote (via r/sports) pic.twitter.com/DllCU8lVDv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 25, 2017

As you can see, he barely cracked a smile as he posed for posterity.

Belichick’s chosen quote is from Abraham Cowley’s poem “A Wish,” according to WEEI’s Lucy Burdge.

After high school, Belichick attended Wesleyan University. He began his coaching career in 1975, and the rest is, shall we say, history.

