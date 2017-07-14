Billy Monger On Hand For F1 British Grand Prix, Thanks To Lewis Hamilton

Share this:

As we’ve seen time and time again, members of the motorsports world are looking out for their own.

Billy Monger, who had both of lower legs amputated after being involved in a terrifying British Formula 4 wreck in April, is at Silverstone Circuit this weekend for the Formula One British Grand Prix. Thanks to an invite from Mercedes-AMG Petronas star Lewis Hamilton, both Monger and his family will watch Sunday’s race from Mercedes’ garage, ESPN reports.

The 18-year-old was at Silverstone on Friday for F1 practice and, unsurprisingly, was quite the popular figure.

Hamilton, like so many in the motorsports community, is inspired by Monger.

“Obviously I have watched closely the incident that he had which I think broke everyone’s heart to see that kind of thing happen,” Hamilton said Friday, via ESPN. ” … People always ask me where I get my inspiration from. I get inspiration from all these other individuals doing amazing things around the world and he is one of those. He has come out of hospital, actually he had an operation yesterday and he is here today. This week he had been having operations.

“His mind-set, his mentality, he’s inspiring so many people who have issues whether its disability or had incidents and even for people like myself.”

Excited for this weekend @lewishamilton @mercedesamgf1 thanks for the invite👌🏼🏎 A post shared by B I L L Y M O N G E R (@billymongerracing) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

So, why exactly did Hamilton invite Monger? Well, the answer is pretty simple.

“I think he’s frigging awesome so that’s why I invited him down and his family,” Hamilton said. “When I was in the garage I could see him in my mirror. Hopefully going to get him in my car at some stage because I am sure he wants to sit in the car.”

Amazingly, Monger already has driven a race car since his accident, but has plans far greater than just getting back behind a wheel.