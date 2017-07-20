Blazers’ C.J. McCollum Has Wild Take Amid Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors

C.J. McCollum believes the Portland Trail Blazers are one player away from being one of the best teams in the Western Conference, albeit a very talented one.

McCollum, along with teammate Damian Lillard, actively have been recruiting Carmelo Anthony amid trade rumors surrounding the New York Knicks star. And if Portland somehow can bring on the 10-time NBA All-Star, McCollum believes the Blazers will shoot up the ranks in the West.

"If we add Carmelo Anthony we'll be a top three team in the West immediately." – #Blazers G @CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/qoIBK8Ku5Y — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 19, 2017

While the addition of Anthony undoubtedly would make Portland better, McCollum’s prediction might be a little ambitious. The Golden State Warriors obviously are the class of the West, while the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets feature impressive rosters as well. And after a very active offseason in which they acquired Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves could surprise fans this season.

Not to mention, there’s a very slim chance Anthony winds up with the Trail Blazers in the first place. The star forward reportedly has his eyes set on joining the Rockets, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are poised as a possible destination as well. Don’t tell this to Portland’s dynamic backcourt, though, as they apparently believe Anthony heading to The Beaver State is “a real possibility.”

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images