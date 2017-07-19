NBA Rumors: Celtics Need Best Trade Offer ‘In History’ For Anthony Davis

Share this:

If a team ever trades for Anthony Davis, it will have to back up the largest asset-filled semi-truck the NBA has ever seen. And the Boston Celtics might be the only team with the keys to that kind of vehicle.

Acquiring Davis would take “the greatest package of players in NBA history — and that’s not hyperbole,” The Vertical’s Chris Mannix said on CSNNE’s “Early Edition.” He stressed that the New Orleans Pelicans currently aren’t shopping Davis, but if and when that changes, the Celtics would be “in the best position” to strike.

Are your imaginations running wild yet, Green Teamers?

As Mannix pointed out, all of these Davis rumors likely will disappear if “The Brow” and DeMarcus Cousins suddenly jell and turn the Pelicans into contenders. But assuming the insanely competitive Western Conference prevents that from happening, the rumor mill likely will just keep on churning.

