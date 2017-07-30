Boston Native Calvin Kattar Wins UFC Debut In Just Two Weeks’ Notice

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Calvin Kattar only had two weeks to prepare for his UFC debut, but he sure made the most of it.

“The Boston Finisher” defeated Andre Fili in his first fight in the promotion on short notice at UFC 214 via unanimous decision to extend his winning streak to nine fights and also leave an outstanding first impression in the UFC. Kattar replaced Doo Ho Choi after he was sidelined due to injury.

The Methuen, Mass. native was able to land two takedowns in the fight against Fili and leave a good impression on the judges, who all gave Kattar the 30-27 edge on the final scorecards.

Kattar, who owns and operates a promotion in the New England area called Combat Zone MMA, improves to 17-2 in his MMA career.