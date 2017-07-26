Brad Friedel Details USMNT’s, Tottenham’s Bright Future On ‘NESN Soccer Show’

Brad Friedel’s knowledge of Premier League and United States soccer is second to none.

The legendary ex-Premier League and U.S. national team goalkeeper joined NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard on Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview in which he explains why the future is so bright for at least two of his former teams: USA and Tottenham Hotspur.

Having represented both teams during his 23-year professional-soccer career, Friedel is understandably excited for the future since Tottenham enjoyed its best-ever Premier League season in 2016-17 under manager Mauricio Pochettino and Bruce Arena’s United States is in position to win the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The teams’ relative successes might extend beyond next summer, too. Friedel, the head coach the U.S. U-19 and assistant with other age groups, works with a number of American players, whom he expects will progress to the senior team and make an impact at that level. One of them could fuel fans’ dreams, as U.S. phenom Christian Pulisic has done over the course of the last year.

Watch Friedel’s interview with NESN Soccer in the video above.

Friedel was speaking to NESN.com as part of his work with Allstate, the official Protector of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images