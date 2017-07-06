Brad Keselowski: Adding Manufacturer Is ‘Most Important’ Thing For NASCAR

Share this:

With the NASCAR world constantly talking about declining TV ratings or drops in attendance at races, it’s easy to think there’s nothing else going on in the series. But Brad Keselowski apparently doesn’t even think those are the most salient issues the sport is facing.

Keseloski was on FOX Sports 1’s show “NASCAR Race Hub” on Thursday, and revealed that he currently thinks the “most important” thing for NASCAR is adding another manufacturer.

Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota have been the only three automakers involved in the sport since Dodge, which Keselowski used to drive for, pulled out in 2012.

A potential return from Dodge seemed like a realistic possibility in December, when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne met with NASCAR vice chairman Jim France to discuss the matter. Since then, however, we haven’t heard anything else about it.

