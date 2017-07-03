Brad Keselowski Calls Danica Patrick ‘One Of Best Female Athletes’ Ever

Share this:

Tweet







Although Danica Patrick takes a lot of flack from NASCAR fans for having not won a race yet, her colleagues recognize her abilities.

Brad Keselowski recently replied to one of his Twitter followers who claimed the Team Penske driver would lose to Patrick in an MMA match. The user likely was trying to insult him by playing off the archaic “fight like a girl” stereotype, but Keselowski was having no part of it.

Rather than go on the defensive, Keselowski pointed out that his follower probably was right.

I think @DanicaPatrick could take a lot of people down in the decagon. She's one of the best female athletes of all time. https://t.co/8rsqkvk3LT — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 1, 2017

Interestingly, Keselowski isn’t the only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pilot to praise Patrick for her toughness and determination. After her wreck at Kansas Speedway in May that left Aric Almirola with a fractured vertebrae, nearly every driver — especially Chase Elliott — noted how impressive it was that she walked away uninjured.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images