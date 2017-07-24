Brickyard 400 Red-Flagged After Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer’s Scary Wreck

The Brickyard 400 was paused with 10 laps to go Sunday.

NASCAR red-flagged the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway too allow crews to clean up the start-finish straight following a massive four-car wreck.

A collision involving Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray sent Bowyer spinning into the pit wall, causing his No. 14 to ricochet back across the race track. He would be hit again by Kurt Busch who was attempting to avoid the carnage as he exited Turn 4.

With so much smoke on the front straight, it was difficult to discern what happened in real-time. A look at the crash from Busch’s visor cam, though, reveals just how scary the impact was.

This was the second time NASCAR brought out the red flag during Sunday’s race, as it previously delayed the race for more than an hour during Stage 1 due to inclement weather.