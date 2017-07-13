British Grand Prix To Be First F1 Race Featured On Snapchat ‘Discover’

Share this:

Formula One has introduced another change to its fan engagement strategy ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

F1 announced Thursday that it’s kicking off its new partnership with Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., throughout the race weekend at Silverstone Circuit, according to Motorsport.com.

The collaboration will see fans’ Snapchat stories from the event compiled into a story on the app’s “Discover” page. In addition to the British round of the championship, F1’s deal with Snapchat extends to six other races in 2017: Singapore, Japan, United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

“Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula One, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent — and Snap fits that bill,” Frank Arthofer, F1’s head of digital, said, via Motorsport.com.

American company Liberty Media has rolled out various means, such as Wednesday’s “F1 Live London,” of bringing existing fans closer to F1 since purchasing the series ahead of 2017. Arthofer, though, reportedly said utilizing social media platforms, such as Snapchat, to provide behind-the-scenes access to the sport still is key to continued development.

“Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among millennials,” Arthofer said, “a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”

Although the majority of F1’s recent enhancements to its digital and marketing strategies represent dramatic changes compared to the way it operated under Bernie Ecclestone, teaming up with Snapchat might be the most ironic yet. Ecclestone, who Liberty has criticized for his prioritizing short-term cash flow over long-term growth, specifically tried to ban three-time champion Lewis Hamilton from using Snapchat in the pit lane during the 2016 season. The former “F1 Supremo” believes drivers and teams’ social media activity negatively impacts the sport’s broadcast partners.

