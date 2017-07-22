British Open Tee Times: Final-Round Pairings Set For Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth is 18 holes away from major No. 3, and the list of golfers who can stop him is dwindling.

Spieth has a 54-hole lead at the 2017 British Open thanks to a 5-under-par 65 during Saturday’s third round at Royal Birkdale, which moved him to 11-under. Matt Kuchar, his closest competitor, is three shots back at 8-under.

Here’s a full list of tee times for both Round 4 — all times ET., via CBSSports.com.

2:55 a.m.: Danny Willett

3:05 a.m.: Sung Kang, Aaron Baddeley

3:15 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Sean O’Hair

3:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner

3:35 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Charl Schwartzel

3:45 a.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Webb Simpson

3:55 a.m.: Kent Bulle, Laurie Canter

4:05 a.m.: Soren Kjeldsen, J.B. Holmes

4:15 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker

4:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

4:40 a.m.: James Hahn, Joe Dean

4:50 a.m.: Toby Tree, Andy Sullivan

5 a.m.: Lee Westwood Younghan Song

5:10 a.m.: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

5:20 a.m.: Yikeun Chang, Adam Scott

5:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Andrew Dodt

5:40 a.m.: K.T. Kim, Peter Uihlein

6 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson

6:10 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson

6:25 a.m.: Ernie Els, Haotong Li

6:35 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Kevin Na

6:45 a.m.: Chris Wood, Thongchai Jaidee

6:55 a.m.: Matthew Southgate, David Drysdale

7:05 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

7:15 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Joost Luiten

7:25 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:35 a.m.: Andrew Johnston, Paul Casey

7:45 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jason Dufner

7:55 a.m.: Jason Day, Scott Hend

8:10 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Richard Bland

8:20 a.m.: Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler

8:30 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay

8:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher

8:50 a.m.: Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Chan Kim

9 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson

9:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace

9:20 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Austin Connelly

9:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

