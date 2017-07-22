British Open Tee Times: Final-Round Pairings Set For Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth is 18 holes away from major No. 3, and the list of golfers who can stop him is dwindling.
Spieth has a 54-hole lead at the 2017 British Open thanks to a 5-under-par 65 during Saturday’s third round at Royal Birkdale, which moved him to 11-under. Matt Kuchar, his closest competitor, is three shots back at 8-under.
Here’s a full list of tee times for both Round 4 — all times ET., via CBSSports.com.
2:55 a.m.: Danny Willett
3:05 a.m.: Sung Kang, Aaron Baddeley
3:15 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Sean O’Hair
3:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner
3:35 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Charl Schwartzel
3:45 a.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Webb Simpson
3:55 a.m.: Kent Bulle, Laurie Canter
4:05 a.m.: Soren Kjeldsen, J.B. Holmes
4:15 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker
4:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
4:40 a.m.: James Hahn, Joe Dean
4:50 a.m.: Toby Tree, Andy Sullivan
5 a.m.: Lee Westwood Younghan Song
5:10 a.m.: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
5:20 a.m.: Yikeun Chang, Adam Scott
5:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Andrew Dodt
5:40 a.m.: K.T. Kim, Peter Uihlein
6 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson
6:10 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson
6:25 a.m.: Ernie Els, Haotong Li
6:35 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Kevin Na
6:45 a.m.: Chris Wood, Thongchai Jaidee
6:55 a.m.: Matthew Southgate, David Drysdale
7:05 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
7:15 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Joost Luiten
7:25 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick
7:35 a.m.: Andrew Johnston, Paul Casey
7:45 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jason Dufner
7:55 a.m.: Jason Day, Scott Hend
8:10 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Richard Bland
8:20 a.m.: Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler
8:30 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay
8:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher
8:50 a.m.: Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Chan Kim
9 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson
9:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace
9:20 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Austin Connelly
9:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
