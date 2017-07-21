British Open Tee Times: Third-Round Pairings Set For Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth hasn’t won a major since the 2015 U.S. Open, but that might soon change based on his first two rounds at the British Open

Spieth has been the star of Royal Birkdale so far, maintaining his spot atop the leaderboard thanks to a 1-under-par 69 in Friday’s Round 2. And that round moved him up to 6-under despite the rainy and windy conditions in England.

Only nine players are in red figures heading into the weekend, but there are some notable names lurking in that group, including Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s a full list of tee times for both Round 3 — all times ET., via CBSSports.com.

4:20 a.m.: Shaun Norris

4:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

4:40 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

4:50 a.m.: Yonghan Song, Danny Willett

5 a.m.: Scott Hend, Marc Leishman

5:10 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Sean O’Hair

5:20 a.m.: Brandon Stone, David Drysdale

5:30 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Jason Day

5:40 a.m.: Toby Tree, Aaron Baddeley

5:50 a.m.: Joe Dean, James Hahn

6:05 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Alfie Plant

6:15 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, K.T. Kim

6:25 a.m.: Branden Grace, Jason Dufner

6:35 a.m.: Andrew Dodt, Xander Schaudffele

6:45 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger

6:55 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer

7:05 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Southgate

7:15 a.m.: Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes

7:25 a.m.: Thongchai Jaidee, Chris Wood

7:35 a.m.: Kevin Na, Jon Rahm

7:50 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey

8 a.m.: Adam Scott, Andrew Johnston

8:10 a.m.: Yikeun Change, Henrik Stenson

8:20 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:30 a.m.: Soren Kjeldsen, Laurie Canter

8:40 a.m.: Haotong Li, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:50 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia

9 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Sung Kang

9:10 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

9:20 a.m.: Ernie Els, Chan Kim

9:35 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

9:45 a.m.: Alex Noren, Kent Bulle

9:55 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

10:05 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten

10:15 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland

10:25 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

10:35 a.m.: Austin Connelly, Richie Ramsay

10:45 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter

10:55 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images