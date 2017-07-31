Brock Lesnar Has Blunt Retort For Jon Jones After UFC 214 Call-Out

Jon Jones made a bold proclamation Saturday night — and it didn’t happen in a vacuum.

After knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to recapture the light heavyweight title, “Bones” turned his attention to Brock Lesnar, challenging the UFC star-turned-professional wrestler to a superfight.

“Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the octagon,” Jones said.

Lesnar heard Jones’ message loud and clear, though, and he needed only seven words to fire back a warning shot.

“Be careful what you wish for, young man,” Lesnar said to Jones via The Associated Press shortly after the fight.

A Jones-Lesnar megafight would be one of the biggest events in UFC history and result in huge windfalls for both parties. It wouldn’t be easy for Jones, though — Lesnar is a bona fide heavyweight with roughly 80 pounds on “Bones” who defeated Mark Hunt with ease last summer. (The fight later was overturned to a no contest when Lesnar was suspended for taking a banned substance.)

Of course, Jones’ confidence isn’t wavering: The 30-year-old told The AP his team believes he can beat the current WWE star in the octagon, and he fully believes that.

“I think Brock has a limited game,” Jones said, via The AP. “I think it’s a winnable fight.”

