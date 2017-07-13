Bruce Arians Blames Cardinals’ Ugly Season On Week-1 Loss To Patriots

Share this:

The Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing season, to say the least. After making it to the NFC Championship game in 2015, the team struggled to a 7-8-1 record last season and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

So where did things go wrong? Who’s to blame?

Arizona head coach Bruce Arians knows where to point the finger, and his target shouldn’t surprise anyone.

“I think the biggest reason was losing the opener on Sunday Night Football to the Patriots on that missed field goal,” Arians said Wednesday on ProFootballTalk Live. “That took a lot of swagger out of our football team, then we came back and lost to the Rams in another close game. We didn’t win the close games we had won in the past but it all goes back to that first one.”

In case your memory’s foggy, here’s a refresher:

The New England Patriots, with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, beat the Cardinals 23-21, thanks largely to a missed 47-yard field goal attempt from Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro. From that point on, the Cardinals limped forward while the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LI.

But at what point does Arians need to look in the mirror?

Opening a season in that fashion hurts, no doubt, but also could be used to galvanize a team. The Patriots, for example, opened the 2003 season with a brutal 31-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. They won 14 of their next 15 games, though, including a victory in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

