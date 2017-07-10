Bruins Prospects Explain Lessons Learned At Team’s Development Camp

Share this:

We’re still months away from the start of the NHL season, but hockey isn’t totally out of action.

While Boston Bruins stars like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand still are enjoying the offseason, future Bruins have been putting in work at the team’s development camp.

The four-day camp, which wrapped up Sunday, took Boston prospects on a collision course of both on- and off-ice lessons. And it’s safe to say these youngsters learned a lot about what it takes to be a professional.

To hear from several Bruins prospects about their development camp experience, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.