Bruins Sign Three Players To One-Year Contracts On NHL Free Agency Day 1

by on Sat, Jul 1, 2017 at 6:02PM
After making a splash on Day 1 of NHL free agency last year by signing veteran forward David Backes, the Boston Bruins were pretty quiet Saturday.

B’s general manager Don Sweeney announced the following one-year contracts.

— Forward Kenny Agostino: one-year, one-way contract worth $850,000
— Forward Jordan Szwarz: one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 (at NHL level)
— Defenseman Paul Postma: one-year, one-way contract worth $725,000

Postma tallied 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 65 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season. He figures to be in the mix for a third-pairing role on the B’s.

Agostino was AHL MVP winner last season with a league-leading 83 points (24 goals, 59 assists) in 65 games for the Chicago Wolves.

Szwarz, who has 35 games of NHL experience, led the AHL’s Providence Bruins with 54 points last season.

Agostino and Szwarz could be contenders for a fourth-line forward role during training camp and the preseason.

