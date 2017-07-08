Bruins’ Urho Vaakanainen Has Interesting Connection To Tuukka Rask

Share this:

Boston Bruins prospect Urho Vaakanainen hails from Finland, so he’s still getting acclimated to a new team and a new country. However, the No.18 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft does have a connection to one Bruins player.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask, who also is Finnish, actually was coached by Vaakanainen’s father in youth hockey. Fast forward several years later, Vaakanainen could be playing in front of Rask at TD Garden.

To hear from Vaakanainen, as well as Jakub Zboril from Bruins development camp, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.