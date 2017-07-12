Bryce Harper Honors Jose Fernandez With Custom Cleats At MLB All-Star Game

Share this:

Bryce Harper is known for his powerful swing and ridiculous range in the outfield. But during the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, Harper made a heartfelt gesture with his footwear.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder took the field at Marlins Park in Miami rocking a custom pair of cleats with a painting of the late Jose Fernandez on them.

Bryce Harper will wear these cleats in the All Star Game in honor of José Fernández. pic.twitter.com/w0R1BnCI1M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2017

Fernandez, who was one of the best pitchers in the game, passed away last September in a tragic boating accident.

The late Miami Marlins star also was honored by St. Louis Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez who wrote Fernandez’s initials on the mound before taking the hill in the third inning.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images