Busch North Throwback: Martin Truex Jr.’s Record No Match For Chase Purdy

THOMPSON, CONN. — A record was set Saturday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, and you’re probably familiar with who originally held it.

Chase Purdy, 17, now owns Thompson K&N lap record after a stellar run during qualifying for the K&N Pro Series East Busch North Throwback 100. The previous record was set in 2002, by none other than Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr.

What’s more, Purdy set the record while honoring Dale Shaw’s classic No. 17 paint scheme. Of course, he’s not the only driver at Thompson running a nostalgic paint job.

We caught up with Purdy after his record-setting run to find out how he pulled it off.

Watch the full interview above.