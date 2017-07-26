Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Expects Kyrie Irving To Be With Team At Training Camp

Kyrie Irving reportedly asked Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to trade him, but Gilbert doesn’t sound like he plans on Irving going anywhere.

Gilbert held an introductory press conference for new general manager Koby Altman on Wednesday, and was, of course, bombarded with questions regarding the status of his 25-year-old star.

And while rumors have been swirling about the disconnect between Irving, teammate LeBron James and the organization, Gilbert said he plans on Irving lacing up his Nike’s for Cleveland come fall.

"Sure… We expect him to be in camp." 👀 pic.twitter.com/PlIQI6ozOW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 26, 2017

“Right now Kyrie Irving is under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two or three years, depending on the last year,” Gilbert said. “So, as of now, he’s one of our best players. Sure, we expect him to be in camp.”

Irving also has drawn comparisons to Kobe Bryant, who famously requested a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2007 only to stick around to win two more NBA championships in L.A.

And while the “Black Mamba” denies influencing Irving’s decision to request a trade, Gilbert referenced Bryant’s situation, saying that things are “fluid,” and insinuating that the 2011 No. 1 overall selection could be a Cav for years to come.

Irving, of course, could still be traded for the right price, even if it likely won’t be to his preferred destination.

