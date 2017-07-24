Celtics’ Danny Ainge Gets Posterized By His Son In Drive By Dunk Challenge

Danny Ainge never was intimidated on the basketball court as a member of the Boston Celtics in the 1980s, just ask Tree Rollins.

Ainge, who’s now 58 years old and the president of basketball operations for the C’s, clearly has lost a step (or two) since the end of his playing days. His son put that on full display in the Ainge’s edition of the newest trend, the #DriveByDunkChallenge.

Crew Ainge is a Utah State commit, and he certainly has the ferociousness attacking the basket that his Dad displayed for so many NBA seasons.

Embarrassed or not, it’s great to see that the Boston legend can have a sense of humor about it.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images