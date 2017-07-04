Boston Celtics

Celtics Draft Pick Jayson Tatum Hits Game-Winning Shot In Summer League Debut

by on Mon, Jul 3, 2017 at 9:10PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayston Tatum threw down a monster one-handed dunk in the second quarter of his NBA Summer League debut Monday night in Utah, but his best highlight came at the end of the game.

Tatum handed defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers with a long two-point shot with 5.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum drills the game-winner against the 76ers. 🔥

The former Duke star’s late bucket gave Boston an 89-88 win.

Tatum, who the Celtics selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, scored 21 points with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Jaylen Brown led the C’s with 29 points.

