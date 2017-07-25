Celtics’ Jae Crowder Fires Back At Tweet About His Potential Lack Of Playing Time

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder isn’t afraid to respond to critical tweets, and he did so again Tuesday when someone tagged him in a tweet about how much playing time he’ll get as a result of the team’s offseason moves.

LOVE ME OR HATE ME… BUT I SWEAR IT WONT MAKE ME OR BREAK ME.!! 😈😈 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 25, 2017

Crowder wasn’t pleased with fans cheering for Gordon Hayward when the then-Utah Jazz forward played at TD Garden last season. Hayward has since signed with the Celtics as a free agent on a max contract, but there still should be a starting spot available for Crowder.

Crowder is a versatile player, and he could be the C’s starter at small or power forward on opening night, depending on where head coach Brad Stevens put Hayward.

Still, the veteran forward should probably worry less about what people on Twitter think and just focus on getting ready for the upcoming season. Expectations for the Celtics are as high as they’ve been since 2008, when the team won its 17th NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images