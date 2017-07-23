Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Posterizes Stranger In Drive-By Dunk Challenge Video

Basketball fans love seeing their favorite players soar through the air and hammer home a monster dunk, but it’s probably not as fun when you’re on the receiving end of it.

That was the case for one person, who fell victim to Jaylen Brown’s addition to the Drive-By Dunk Challenge. The challenge, which has become a wildly popular viral trend, is simple: drive around until you find a basketball hoop, get out of your car and lay down a slam.

While most versions of the challenge have featured unattended hoops, Brown opted for one that was being played on by two strangers. And unfortunately for one of them, they felt the wrath of a vicious dunk courtesy of the Boston Celtics forward.

Check out the hilarious video below.

This probably was the easiest dunk Brown has had in quite some time, as the 20-year-old is used to facing much stiffer competition in the NBA. But with preseason not too far away, it never hurts to get some reps in.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images