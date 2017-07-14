Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets High Praise From Red Sox Legend David Ortiz

Share this:

Jayson Tatum certainly has gotten to meet a number of important people since being drafted No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in this year’s NBA draft. But the rookie forward recently had the pleasure of meeting one of the city’s most beloved athletes.

The 19-year-old got to hang out with none other than Big Papi himself, David Ortiz.

The legend @davidortiz !!! A post shared by Jayson Tatum🙏🏀 (@jaytatum0) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Ortiz is an avid Celtics fan, as the former Boston Red Sox slugger often is seen taking in games at TD Garden. And the three-time World Series champion already has high hopes for Tatum playing in a Celtics uniform.

Next season is going to be super fun having this kid playing for us…… Jason Tatum l have the honor to meet him and his mom last night good luck kid and let go celtics 🍀 @celtics A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

We think all C’s fans are hoping the upcoming NBA season will be as fun as Ortiz expects it to be.

