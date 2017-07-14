Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets High Praise From Red Sox Legend David Ortiz

Jayson Tatum certainly has gotten to meet a number of important people since being drafted No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in this year’s NBA draft. But the rookie forward recently had the pleasure of meeting one of the city’s most beloved athletes.
The 19-year-old got to hang out with none other than Big Papi himself, David Ortiz.
Ortiz is an avid Celtics fan, as the former Boston Red Sox slugger often is seen taking in games at TD Garden. And the three-time World Series champion already has high hopes for Tatum playing in a Celtics uniform.
We think all C’s fans are hoping the upcoming NBA season will be as fun as Ortiz expects it to be.
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Jayson Tatum
