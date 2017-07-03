Celtics, Jayson Tatum Open NBA Summer League Vs. Markelle Fultz, 76ers Monday

Share this:

The NBA Summer League begins Monday night as the Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 opener.

Tuesday night’s matchup will be especially entertaining as Celtics first round pick Jayson Tatum and 76ers No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will face each other for the first time in their NBA career.

Thumbnail photo from Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images