Celtics-Lakers Game Is First Sellout In Las Vegas Summer League History

It appears the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry is alive and well after all.

The longtime foes square off in a Las Vegas Summer League game Saturday, and it could be the biggest crowd the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion has ever seen for preseason basketball. The game sold out at noon Friday, Las Vegas Summer League director Warren LeGarie told ESPN.com, which is the first time a game has ever sold out in advance in the Las Vegas league’s 14-year history.

If you were looking to get your hands on a ticket, though, the prices on the secondary market aren’t cheap. The $30 general admission tickets hit as much as $250 on StubHub on Friday night, and the cheapest tickets available Saturday morning still were $115.

“We will try to find a way to always accommodate,” LeGarie told ESPN. “It is a fan-friendly event. We may have to push TVs outside and let (the crowd that doesn’t have a seat in Thomas & Mack) see it that way.”

The Celtics-Lakers matchup will feature No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball for Los Angeles and Boston’s No. 3 selection, Jayson Tatum, who already has been turning heads in Summer League play. If you don’t have the means to get to Sin City, the game will be broadcast on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images