Celtics Not Afraid To Break Bank, Pay Luxury Tax To Win Banner 18

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are willing to do whatever it takes to win the franchises record setting 18th championship.

The Celtics have already made the next step to raising banner 18 by signing free agent Gordon Hayward, but Boston’s managing partner and alternate governor Stephen Pagliuca said the C’s might not be done this offseason.

To hear what Pagliuca said, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images