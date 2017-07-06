Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Continues To Dazzle In Summer League Loss To Spurs

Share this:

There’s a lot to like if you’re a Boston Celtics fan right now.

The C’s agreed to a free-agent contract with All-Star forward Gordon Hayward on Tuesday, and rookie forward Jayson Tatum continued his impressive NBA Summer League run with another quality performance Wednesday night.

Tatum, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the C’s 81-70 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Jayson Tatum's averages through first 2 summer league games.

22 PPG

8.5 RPG

2.5 APG

3 SPG

1.5 TO/G

51% FG

80% FT

25% 3pt (2-of-8) — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) July 6, 2017

Getting really excited about summer league stats would be foolish, but Tatum’s play still is an encouraging sign for the Celtics. You want to see improvement at both ends of the floor, and the former Duke star certainly has shown that.

Summer League is great for seeing if a player has improved since the end of their college season: Jayson Tatum has gotten A LOT better. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 5, 2017

Tatum is able to score in many ways. He attacks the basket with authority, shoots well from the outside, and might even bring back the lost art of the midrange game.

This kid Jayson Tatum is a damn problem pic.twitter.com/iKgI6AYv9J — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 5, 2017

The Celtics couldn’t score well enough against the Cleveland Cavaliers in last season’s Eastern Conference finals. They will be much better equipped to do that next season thanks to the additions of Hayward and Tatum.

