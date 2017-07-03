Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Opener Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will begin their NBA Summer League schedules Monday night, and it will mark the debuts of two top three picks from the 2017 draft.

It’ll be the first time 76ers fans will watch No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a Philly uniform, while C’s fans will watch No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum don the green and white for the first time.

The Celtics, of course, traded the No. 1 pick to the 76ers in a pre-draft deal.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers online.

When: Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CSNNE.com

