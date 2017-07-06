Celtics Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will close their Utah Summer League run with a game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

The storyline involving these teams isn’t about summer league action, it’s about Jazz star Gordon Hayward agreeing to leave Utah and join the Celtics as a free agent Tuesday.

Still, it should be a fun game to watch. Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell and Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum have put on a show in Utah this week.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Jazz online.

When: Thursday, July 6, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CSNNE.com

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images